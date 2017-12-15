OVI checkpoint tonight in Mahoning County

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force says it plans to conduct a sobriety checkpoint tonight in Youngstown.

Officers will conduct a roadside check of drivers for alcohol and drug impairment, according to a news release.

The Task Force is expected to reveal the exact time and location of the checkpoint shortly before it begins.

In 1990 the U.S. Supreme court ruled that holding sobriety checkpoints without first notifying drivers would violate the Constitution's provision barring illegal search and seizure.

In their ruling, however, the justices did not spell out what they considered to be adequate notification.

That same year, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration published recommended procedures for OVI checkpoints which included notifying the media of the planned roadblocks.