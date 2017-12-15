Oldest polar bear in US celebrates 37th birthday

A Federal Grand Jury has indicted two Valley men accused of receiving a package from China containing a derivative of the powerful opiate fentanyl.More >>
Former "Apprentice" star Omarosa is putting the White House on notice as she makes her exit: She has "quite a story to tell" about her time in President Donald Trump's administration and "the world will want to hear it."More >>
The Mahoning County OVI Task Force says it plans to conduct a sobriety checkpoint tonight in Youngstown.More >>
Authorities are looking for a man who led them on a high-speed car chase through Trumbull and Mahoning Counties early Friday.More >>
The village of Lowellville is getting a boost from a grant through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to make several improvements.More >>
The Philadelphia Zoo has thrown a birthday party for 37-year-old Coldilocks, the oldest polar bear in captivity in the United States.More >>
Three men who unsuccessfully sued a former Pennsylvania university administrator over allegations he sexually abused them when they were students are appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
A divided Ohio Supreme Court has rejected requests for the unredacted autopsy reports from the unsolved slayings of eight family members.More >>
An animal group has removed more than 100 cats from a central Ohio home where 55 animals were found dead.More >>
One of the next steps to combat harmful algae in Lake Erie and other waterways around Ohio will take aim at the state's wastewater treatment plants.More >>
Pennsylvania's casino gambling regulators slapped Mohegan Sun Pocono with record fines totaling $1 million for what it called failing to follow internal controls and doing business with unlicensed vendors.More >>
Authorities say two women are in critical condition after being shot by a co-worker at a McDonald's restaurant outside of Cincinnati.More >>
Authorities say the bodies of two people believed to be homeless have been found near downtown Cleveland.More >>
One of the 12 large growers Ohio has picked to participate in its medical marijuana program plans a ceremonial groundbreaking.More >>
A bill expanding computer science as an option for Ohio schoolchildren is on its way to Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik).More >>
