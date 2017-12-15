Two-car crash snarls traffic in Canfield

One driver was taken to the hospital after a traffic accident that delayed drivers on their morning commute on Route 224 in Canfield.

A Mahoning County Sheriff's Deputy tells 21 News that a car stopped at the light along Raccoon Road was rear-ended by another car at around 7:30 am Friday.

Westbound traffic was blocked off while the accident was being investigated.

The woman in the car that was rear-ended was taken to St. Elizabeth hospital in Boardman to be checked out, but her injuries are said not to be serious.

The driver of the other car has been cited for following too close and driving with a suspended license.