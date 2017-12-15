Former Liberty teacher secretly indicted for child porn

A former substitute teacher at Liberty High School has pleaded not guilty to a ten count child porn indictment secretly handed up by the Trumbull County Grand Jury.

Michael Ryan Mattocks, 31, of Liberty Township, was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Thursday on charges of using minors in nudity-oriented material and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a juvenile.

Assistant County Prosecutor Gabe Wildman tells 21 News that when Mattocks was a substitute teacher last year at Liberty, he encouraged female students, aged 15 and 16, to send him nude pictures of themselves.

Wildman did not say how many alleged victims are involved.

In addition, investigators say that Mattocks also had nude pictures of young children that Wildman believes were obtained from the internet.

According to state records, Mattocks was licensed to teach visual arts as a substitute in 2015 and 2016. His license has since expired and Liberty School officials say Mattocks no longer teaches there.

Mattocks is due back in Trumbull County court for another hearing on January 24.