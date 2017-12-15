Warren man accused of raping 7-year-old girl - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren man accused of raping 7-year-old girl

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
WARREN, Ohio -

A Warren man has pleaded not guilty after being arrested for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl.

Martise Fortson, 43, of Southern Boulevard was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Thursday on a charge of rape.

According to a Warren Police report, detectives arrested Forson after being contacted by Trumbull County Children Services in early November.

Bond was set at $100,000.

His next court hearing is scheduled for December 21.

