Warren man accused of raping 7-year-old girl

A Warren man has pleaded not guilty after being arrested for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl.

Martise Fortson, 43, of Southern Boulevard was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Thursday on a charge of rape.

According to a Warren Police report, detectives arrested Forson after being contacted by Trumbull County Children Services in early November.

Bond was set at $100,000.

His next court hearing is scheduled for December 21.