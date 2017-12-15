Flags placed at Youngstown intersections to increase walker safety

Flags are being placed near the crosswalks of downtown Youngstown to increase pedestrian safety days after a woman was struck by a police vehicle while crossing the street.

The Crosswalk Buckets and Flags project attaches buckets to poles or signs at each side of an intersection. Each bucket holds a few bright-orange flags. Pedestrians can then carry the flags with them to increase their visibility to drivers while crossing the road.

One of the bucket locations is at the intersection of Phelps and Front Streets, where a woman was hit by a Youngstown Police cruiser on December 13.

The Crosswalk Buckets and Flags project was funded by YSUscape and the Youngstown State University Student Government Association.

Buckets and flags will be at the following intersections:

Fifth Ave. and Westbound Service Rd.

Fifth Ave. and Lincoln Ave.

West Rayen Ave. and N. Phelps St.

N. Walnut St. and E. Commerce St. (near the YMCA)

S. Phelps St. and W. Front St.

N. Phelps St. and W. Commerce St. (near the Erie Terminal Place)

YSUscape said they are adding more intersections to the list in the following weeks.

Cities like Cincinnati and Salt Lake City have implemented a similar pedestrian safety system.