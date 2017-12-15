Dog rescued from freezing Volant pond - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Dog rescued from freezing Volant pond

Posted: Updated:
By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
Connect
Photo courtesy of Alex Davies Photo courtesy of Alex Davies
VOLANT, Pa. -

A Great Dane was pulled from a frozen pond by Volant and Neshannock Township firefighters Thursday morning. 

At 10:15 A.M., Volant Volunteer Firefighters were dispatched to save the dog, who had broken through the ice of a pond about 20 feet from shore. 

The Neshannock Township Fire Department water rescue team was called to assist. 

The firefighters located a boat and secured the dog with rope, lifting him onto the solid ice and taking him back to shore. 

The Great Dane was placed into a strokes basket so he could be taken to a car, evaluated and warmed up. 

Both the owner and the dog are reported to be in good condition. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms