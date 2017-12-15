Dog rescued from freezing Volant pond

A Great Dane was pulled from a frozen pond by Volant and Neshannock Township firefighters Thursday morning.

At 10:15 A.M., Volant Volunteer Firefighters were dispatched to save the dog, who had broken through the ice of a pond about 20 feet from shore.

The Neshannock Township Fire Department water rescue team was called to assist.

The firefighters located a boat and secured the dog with rope, lifting him onto the solid ice and taking him back to shore.

The Great Dane was placed into a strokes basket so he could be taken to a car, evaluated and warmed up.

Both the owner and the dog are reported to be in good condition.