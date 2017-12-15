Pit bull puppies allegedly stolen from Youngstown home

Youngstown police are investigating the disappearance of four Pit Bull puppies from a home on Hunter Avenue.More >>
Police are searching for a robbery suspect near the Niles McKinley high school. Trumbull County Dispatch told 21 News a blond man in his 30's walked into the PNC bank in Liberty wearing black glasses and holding a stocking cap.More >>
Aqua Ohio is offering $50 million to purchase the City of Youngstown's water distribution system.More >>
Two men were arrested following two separate drug raids in Youngstown on Thursday.More >>
A federal lawsuit says an Ohio county sheriff's office has withheld information and retaliated against a weekly newspaper after a deputy shot a news photographer setting up to take a photo of a traffic stop.More >>
Authorities say two people have been killed and three others seriously hurt in a multi-vehicle crash outside of Columbus.More >>
The Philadelphia Zoo has thrown a birthday party for 37-year-old Coldilocks, the oldest polar bear in captivity in the United States.More >>
Three men who unsuccessfully sued a former Pennsylvania university administrator over allegations he sexually abused them when they were students are appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
A divided Ohio Supreme Court has rejected requests for the unredacted autopsy reports from the unsolved slayings of eight family members.More >>
An animal group has removed more than 100 cats from a central Ohio home where 55 animals were found dead.More >>
One of the next steps to combat harmful algae in Lake Erie and other waterways around Ohio will take aim at the state's wastewater treatment plants.More >>
Pennsylvania's casino gambling regulators slapped Mohegan Sun Pocono with record fines totaling $1 million for what it called failing to follow internal controls and doing business with unlicensed vendors.More >>
Authorities say two women are in critical condition after being shot by a co-worker at a McDonald's restaurant outside of Cincinnati.More >>
Authorities say the bodies of two people believed to be homeless have been found near downtown Cleveland.More >>
