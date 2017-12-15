Pit bull puppies allegedly stolen from Youngstown home

Youngstown police are investigating the disappearance of four pit bull puppies from a home on Hunter Avenue.

Gina Morris told police she locked the doors of her home when she went to work on Thursday, but returned to find them open and her house ransacked.

"I turned on the lights and I looked around and everything was literally knocked over, destroyed, just everywhere," she said. "I went into my foyer and the Christmas tree was knocked over, ornaments, just crushed. They were so petty that they took scissors and cut my bow up that was on my tree."

Morris reported her four 8-week-old pit bull puppies stolen, along with 3 TVs purchased through a Buy-Sell-Trade website.

'Honestly, I don't care about any of the materials or things that were taken," Morris said, "I just want our puppies back. They mean a lot to us."

She said she has been scouring Buy-Sell-Trade websites looking for her puppies and was able to get multiple tips on their whereabouts. She was able to locate one puppy, a full brindle named Remy, on one site. He was being sold for $150.

The person selling Remy told Morris he knew who stole her puppies and said he would talk to the burglar and see if they could come to an agreement.

All four of the puppies are still missing. Morris is asking anyone who has seen Remy or the other three puppies to contact either her or the police.

The other three puppies are all different colors: Daisy is black and white with a dot on the back of her neck, Nova is a black and brown brindle, and Izzy is all black with a white strip on her face.

Morris told police she thinks whoever burglarized her home must have been a friend because her very large adult pit bull was loose in the house and did not maul the burglar or burglars.

In addition, Morris said a smaller flatscreen TV that her friends know doesn't work was not stolen, even though it looks to be in working order.

"I have not stopped crying, or slept, or eaten. I've just been trying and trying to figure out like who could have come or who could have done this," adds Morris.

Youngstown Police are still investigating.