Aqua Ohio offers $50 million for Youngstown's water system

Aqua Ohio is offering $50 million to purchase the City of Youngstown's water distribution system.

In a press release sent out on Friday, Aqua Ohio's President Ed Kolodziej said he believes his company can offer a solution to the challenges the city is facing.

"We hope that this letter begins a dialogue that provides both the current and incoming administrations with a new option to address the city's important priorities," Kolodziej said.

Aqua Ohio said the offer addresses the continuous need for infrastructure investment and environmental compliance.

The American Society of Civil Engineers estimates that over $12 billion will be needed to replace aging water infrastructure across Ohio. More than $14 billion will be needed to replace the infrastructure in the next 20 years.

"We will make more than $13 million of infrastructure improvements for the Mahoning Valley next year alone," Kolodziej said. "It's a significant commitment and Aqua is up to the task."

To learn more about information on this issue, click here.

This offer comes just days before Aqua Ohio opens its new Mahoning Valley operations center in Struthers on December 20.

Representatives will "unwrap" the entrance to the office portion of the building and invite guests to tour the $2.5 million, 14,000 square foot facility.

The new building will serve the company's 20,000 customers in Struthers, Lowellville, Poland and New Middletown as well as portions of Beaver, Boardman, Coitsville, Canfield, Poland and Springfield townships.