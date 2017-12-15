Police: Two in custody in connection with Liberty bank robbery

Two men are in custody in connection with a bank robbery that took place in Liberty Friday afternoon.

Authorities said 36-year-old Michael Williams walked into the PNC Bank on Belmont Ave. wearing black glasses and holding a stocking cap.

He was then observed getting into a blue Infinity that drove out of the parking lot.

When police ran the license plate of the car, it came up stolen.

An alert went out to Trumbull County agencies, telling them to be on the lookout for Williams.

Warren police spotted the car and chased it through Warren, Howland, Weathersfield and Niles.

The car was found outside of a house on the 50 block of Madison Street near Niles McKinley High School.

Police followed footprints from the car to a home on John St.

Police knocked on the door of the house and the homeowner gave them permission to search their home.

When police went inside, they found Williams hiding.

Williams and the homeowner were arrested, according to detectives.

Williams is charged with robbery, failure to comply-operate motor vehicle to flee and receiving stolen property.

Police would not say how the other man was involved in the robbery.