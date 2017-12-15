Covelli Enterprises, Toys for Tots team up to help less fortunate

Less fortunate children and families in the Mahoning Valley are going to get a big surprise Christmas Day thanks to a generous donation from Covelli Enterprises.

Covelli Enterprises has partnered with the United States Marines Toys for Tots Foundation for 35 years and this year presented them with a $15,000 check. That donation will help purchase around 3,000 toys.

"It's amazing to see this community rally together to provide the less fortunate families of the area. It's amazing to see the parents come, they're hugging and they're crying because we are able to provide them something that they can't," said Jeremy Lehman, Staff Sergeant with the U.S. Marine Corps.

This year the foundation will help 77 hundred children and are able to provide three toys to each of those children.