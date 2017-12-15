Howland Township police issue alert for missing teen - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Howland Township police issue alert for missing teen

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
HOWLAND TWP., Ohio -

Howland Township police have issued an alert for a missing teen.

Trumbull County Dispatchers say 15-year-old Tristen Carter went missing around 7:40 p.m. Friday. 

Carter was last seen wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt with white lettering, black pants and tan boots.

Police say Carter is 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 lbs.

If you see or know any information of Carter's whereabouts, call Trumbull County Dispatch at 330-675-2730 or Howland Township Police Department at 330-856-5555. 

