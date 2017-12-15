Howland Township police issue alert for missing teen

Less fortunate children and families in the Mahoning Valley are going to get a big surprise Christmas Day thanks to a generous donation from Covelli Enterprises. Covelli Enterprises has partnered with the United States Marines Toys for Tots Foundation for 35 years and this year presented them with a $15,000 check. That donation will help purchase around 3000 toys. "It's amazing to see this community rally together to provide the less fortunate families of the area. ...