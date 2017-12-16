More snow Saturday, rain for Sunday

Saturday will feature light snow in the morning before tapering off in the early to mid-afternoon. Accumulations of a coating to an inch are possible.

Highs Saturday will make it into the mid-30s and lows will drop to about 20.

Rain is likely towards the middle of the afternoon Sunday with some wet snowflakes mixing in overnight into Monday Morning.

After rain Monday, highs Tuesday will get into the upper 40s.

Highs will continue to be in the 40s as we head into the weekend with rain and possibly some snow ahead for the weekend.