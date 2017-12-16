Group of friends gives back to Warren's Tent City

A group of friends is making the holiday season merrier for Warren's homeless population.

For the last three nights, Rachel Walker, Ashley Frank, Tawanna Workman and Tiaria Mathis have been bringing food, warm accessories and personal hygiene products to those living in "Tent City."

The friends have made and served sandwiches, chili, soup and hot chocolate to those in need. They've also gathered and given out blankets, gloves and coats .

"We just wanted to help the community out because we feel like they are just in a tough spot," Walker said. "We wanted to make sure they have a warm meal, especially around Christmas time. We just wanted to help out our community."



