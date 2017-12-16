Trumbull County men sentenced for stealing Humvee

Photo is not of the stolen Humvee

Two men from Trumbull County were sentenced in federal court after stealing an Army Humvee from an Ohio National Guard Armory.

According to our print partner, The Vindicator, 22-year-old Austin Bollinger of Maury was sentenced to 30 days in federal prison. He was also sentenced to three years' supervised release for theft of government property and receiving stolen government property.

22-year-old Daniel Thompson of Girard was sentenced to three years' probation for receiving stolen government property, with the first six months of it being under house arrest.

The men must pay the U.S. government over $65,000 in restitution.

The Humvee, which was stolen from the Ohio National Guard Armory in Stow, was found in a Brookfield garage.

Bollinger stole the Humvee, and along with Thompson, hid it until March 24, according to the indictment.

Authorities said Bollinger intended to convert the Humvee for his own use.