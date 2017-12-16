Local business provides hearing services for the holidays

Giving the gift of hearing.

That was the goal of the 6th annual Hearing for the Holidays Mission Day.

The local mission is hosted by the Center for Hearing Care and has expanded throughout its 6-year history. Today 50 people were given hearing aids and audiology services for one year at no cost.

"Our philosophy is that no one comes to our doors and comes out not being helped. So if someone comes and they have hearing loss and they can't afford some of the technologies that are out there we make sure to help them, " says Executive Director of the Centers for Hearing Care Fortunato Figliano.

Over the last 6 years, the Centers for Hearing Care have been able to provide over 200 people with audiology care.

