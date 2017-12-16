Youngstown Mayor-elect to be sworn in twice

Youngstown Mayor-elect Jamael Tito Brown announced on Saturday that he will have two separate oath of office ceremonies.

The first will be held Saturday afternoon at the Union Baptist Church in Youngstown. Judge Lou A. D'Apolito will administer the oath.

Brown's press release states that this event is for close family and friends.

His second ceremony will take place at 1 P.M. on December 30 at the same church. Magistrate Carla J. Baldwin will administer the oath.

Brown said the two swearing-in ceremonies have been scheduled due to scheduling conflicts with immediate family members and holiday schedules.