Youngstown City Council to vote on 3 bars' liquor permits

On Wednesday, Youngstown City Council will vote to prevent three local bars from renewing their liquor permits.

According to the Council, Southern Tavern, Last Call and Club Deja Vu have all operated in "a manner that demonstrates disregard for the laws, regulations and local ordinances."

The location of the same bars is also said to "interfere with public decency, sobriety, peace or good order in the neighborhood."

Council requests the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Liquor Control Commission hold hearings on the liquor permit renewals.