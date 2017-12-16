A mild week ahead!

Sunday will begin chilly and cloudy. As the day goes on, temperatures will climb to the upper 30's, and rain will move into the Valley by late afternoon. The rain will continue into the evening and could be mixed with a few wet snowflakes as the night goes on.

The workweek will start with light rain throughout the day on Monday, followed by mostly cloudy conditions for the remainder of the week.

Temperatures this week will be mild, with daytime highs nearing 50 degrees on Tuesday, and daytime highs in the mid 30's and 40's for the remainder of the week.