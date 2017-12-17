Police: Suspect identified in car chase, manhunt found inside bus in Hubbard

The suspect in a car chase and manhunt has been identified after a several hour search across county lines that began Sunday evening.

Police said the suspect, 27-year-old Gabriel Queener of Youngstown, was caught near the Cummins Sales and Service on Hubbard-Masury Road at 2:07 am Monday, inside a bus.

Police said the incident began around 7:45 pm Sunday when Hermitage police saw suspected drug activity in a car on the 3000 block of South Hermitage Road.

According to a press release, an officer reportedly tried to stop the Ford Taurus, but Queener sped away.

Police say the chase traveled through southern Hermitage into Wheatland and Shenango Township, then to Mercer-West Middlesex Road. (Route 318).

According to police, Queener then lost control on Route 318 and struck another vehicle several hundred yards from the Ohio State line.

Police said both vehicles were severely damaged.

Queener then allegedly jumped out of the car and ran across the state line, into Ohio.

Two victims inside the other vehicle were taken to an area trauma center for treatment and are said to be in stable condition.

Friends identify the driver and passenger of that vehicle as Megan Perry and Cory King. A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help pay their medical bills.

A passenger in the Taurus was also taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say the passenger in the Taurus claimed they did not know who Queener was, but that he threw drugs out his window during the chase.

Shenango Township Police, Hermitage Police, Farrell Police, the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, Hubbard Township Police, Hubbard City Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol all helped search the crash scene.

Several local K-9 Units, as well as a Pennsylvania State Police helicopter, were called out to help search for Queener.

Police say Queener was found a short time later inside a bus and was arrested.

Queener was then taken to the hospital by ambulance because he sustained a facial injury in the crash.

Police said Queener admitted to running from police because he didn’t have a driver’s license and thought he had a warrant out for his arrest.

He also allegedly told police he smoking marijuana at the time Hermitage police tried to stop him.

Queener told police he was fleeing to Ohio.

Police said Queener has charges pending, which include felony fleeing/eluding police, felony accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed, DUI, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property, DUI, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person and driving on a suspended license.

The charges will be filed shortly against Queener in Mercer County District Court.

The Taurus Queener drove was impounded by Hermitage police and a search warrant application is pending.