Warren robbery suspects beat victim, steal dog

Warren police are searching for a pair of suspects who allegedly stole a couple's dog.

According to a police report, a man and woman were inside a home on Washington St NE early Friday morning when two suspects broke in.

The pair told police that the men had assaulted one of them, leaving a "severe laceration" on the back of his head.

Officers were told that the men left the house, but only after stealing the couple's dog.

Police have not yet identified the suspects.

