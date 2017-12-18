Warren robbery suspects beat victim, steal dog - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren robbery suspects beat victim, steal dog

Posted: Updated:
WARREN, Ohio -

Warren police are searching for a pair of suspects who allegedly stole a couple's dog. 

According to a police report, a man and woman were inside a home on Washington St NE early Friday morning when two suspects broke in. 

The pair told police that the men had assaulted one of them, leaving a "severe laceration" on the back of his head. 

Officers were told that the men left the house, but only after stealing the couple's dog. 

Police have not yet identified the suspects. 
 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms