PSP: Trooper injured after cruiser hit by drunk driver in Mercer County

A Pennsylvania State Police trooper is recovering after being injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in Lackawannock Twp.

Troopers say 25-year-old Leah Bonzo was driving on Interstate 80 and drove through the median to make a U-turn into the eastbound lane.

According to a report, an unmarked cruiser was driving eastbound and saw Bonzo make the U-turn behind him.

Officials say Bonzo was seen speeding, driving erratically, and swerving.

While trying to pass the trooper, Bonzo allegedly swerved into the cruiser's lane, hitting the front of the car, then kept going and hit a concrete barrier before stopping.

Troopers say Bonzo is believed to have been intoxicated at the time.

However, she was released to family members, because charges have not yet been filed.

According to PSP, those charges are expected, but officials are waiting for results to come back on Bonzo's blood sample.

The passenger in the vehicle, 24-year-old William Feydo was arrested on several warrants.

The name of the trooper is not being released, however, a report says that they are recovering at home from a "moderate" leg injury.

