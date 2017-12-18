Teachers, The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to the Covelli Centre on January 24th and you could win a classroom visit from a Harlem Globetrotter!

Fill out the form below for a chance to have a Harlem Globetrotter visit your classroom at noon on Friday, January 19th. NOTE: Weather conditions could affect the date and time.

21 WFMJ will either be live from your classroom or tape the segment for air during one of our newscasts.

The Globetrotter visit will last anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour and 21 WFMJ will provide a snack and beverage for your classroom.

Deadline to enter is Friday, January 12, 2017. Winning teacher will be notified by phone and email. This contest is open to teachers in Mahoning, Columbiana, Trumbull counties in Ohio and Mercer and Lawrence counties in Pennsylvania.