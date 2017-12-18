Suspect in Dollar Tree robbery tased while hiding under Campbell car

Police say the suspect in a weekend robbery is behind bars and facing several charges.

Campbell police say 24-year-old Pedro Rodriguez stole thousands of dollars of cash and coins from the Dollar Tree on McCartney Road on Sunday night.

According to a police report, employees at the Dollar Tree called 911 after a male, later identified as Rodriguez, entered the store wearing a mask and took out a blue spray-painted gun.

The employees allegedly told officers that Rodriguez directed one of them toward the employee office, and told her to empty the safe.

The woman told police that she grabbed whatever was closest, which happened to be a white trash can, and filled it with $2,800 before Rodriguez took it and ran.

A police report says Rodriguez was spotted running south on Woodland St., a few moments later, a police officer noticed a car speeding out of a parking lot on Woodland.

When the officer tried to pull Rodriguez over, he allegedly sped off, driving through several neighborhoods, before crashing into a field on Garland Ave.

According to police, Rodriguez jumped out of the car and ran away on foot, while carrying a white trash can.

Officers say they began chasing Rodriguez but lost him a short time later.

However, the report says that while looking for the escapee, an officer heard a noise and noticed Rodriguez laying halfway under a car. Police say after warning him several times to roll over, an officer used a taser, however, Rodriguez was allegedly wearing two hoodies and a coat, making it ineffective.

Police were able to arrest Rodriguez, who has since been booked into jail, and charged with aggravated robbery, failure to comply with an officer, and concealed carry violations.

Rodriguez is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.