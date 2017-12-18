Applications being accepted for Struthers Law Director

The Mahoning County Democratic Party is preparing to replace the law director for the city of Struthers.

The central committee will meet early next year to elect the successor who will finish out the term of Attorney Dominic Leone.

Leone, who was elected to become the next judge of the Struthers Municipal Court in November, will officially resign from his post as law director.

Leone is expected to be sworn-in as Municipal Court judge later this week. Leone's campaign is currently under investigation by the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office, following allegations of campaign finance irregularities

The meeting to elect Leone's successor will be held Thursday, January 4, 2018, at 6:00 pm in Struthers City Council Chambers.

Anyone interested in being considered for the position must notify Chairman Betras no later than 12 noon on Wednesday, January 3, 2018.

Letters of interest must be emailed to dbetras@bhlaws.com.

