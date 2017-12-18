Boardman billboard raises eyebrows

A billboard has popped up along a busy stretch of Boardman road.

But the eye-catching display doesn't say much.

The blue and red LED display on South Avenue, near Big Lots, merely says "IMPEACH".

It's not specified that the display is referencing the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, it is implied.

Dave Betras, the Chairman of the Mahoning County Democratic Party, said that the billboard was not the idea of the county party.

The signage does give a little clue as to who may be behind it. A small line at the bottom merely says, "Paid for by Youngstown Neighbors".

Youngstown Neighbors told 21 News they paid for the sign through small donations from concerned local citizens who said they are worried about the direction our democracy has taken over the past year.