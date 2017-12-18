Burglars break in to Warren home, take elderly man's last $10

Warren police responded to a burglary call shortly after midnight on Monday involving an elderly man.

Police were sent to a home on Palmyra Road and spoke with the victim, a 74-year-old man, who said he was robbed by three black males with slender builds.

The man said the burglars knocked on his door and rushed into his apartment with black handguns.

The victim said the burglars demanded money from him, so he reached into his pants pocket and gave them a $10 bill.

According to the elderly man, the burglars then took his cell phone and destroyed it so he could not call 911.

The security guard on duty at the home complex the victim lived in told police he called 911 after he saw a group of black males running to a black vehicle.

The guard told police he was able to get pictures of the black vehicle's license plate and will check the security cameras to try and find footage of the suspects running to their car.