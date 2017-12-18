Deadline for Christmas shipping fast approaching

Christmas is fast approaching, and that means shipping deadlines are too.

If you're trying to get presents to family or friends before December 25, make sure to send them in the mail no later than Tuesday.

The USPS website states that First-Class Mail sent out by December 19 should make it to its destination by Christmas Day.

If you're still shopping for gifts online, Amazon suggests ordering your gifts no later than today if you want them at your door by Christmas Eve.

If you have Amazon Prime, however, gifts can be ordered up until December 22 and still arrive on time.