Youngstown finance director to resign

Youngstown Finance Director Dave Bozanich is resigning from his position at the end of 2017.

Mayor John McNally said that Bozanich submitted his letter of resignation on Monday.

Bozanich, a 25 year veteran of the position, is being investigated in connection with Dominic Marchionda.

Bozanich was named in an indictment with Marchionda, but was never charged himself.

Youngstown Mayor-elect Jamael Tito Brown has told 21 News he planned to appoint a new finance director for his administration.

"I want to make sure what is going on in this administration doesn't spill over into my administration. So I will be looking for a new finance chair or director,” said Brown.

Brown said he is searching across the state and even nationwide for a new finance director.