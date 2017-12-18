Youngstown finance director to resign - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown finance director to resign

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown Finance Director Dave Bozanich is resigning from his position at the end of 2017.

Mayor John McNally said that Bozanich submitted his letter of resignation on Monday. 

Bozanich, a 25 year veteran of the position, is being investigated in connection with Dominic Marchionda. 

Bozanich was named in an indictment with Marchionda, but was never charged himself. 

Youngstown Mayor-elect Jamael Tito Brown has told 21 News he planned to appoint a new finance director for his administration. 

"I want to make sure what is going on in this administration doesn't spill over into my administration. So I will be looking for a new finance chair or director,” said Brown.

Brown said he is searching across the state and even nationwide for a new finance director. 

