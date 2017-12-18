Cafaro Foundation donates $50k to Akron Children's

The Cafaro Foundation has announced it's giving $50,000 to Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley.

According to a press release, the money is going towards the hospital's Vision for Our Valley's Children Campaign, which supports basic annual needs, facility and campus improvements, people and programs and legacy and endowment.

As of this year, the campaign raised $17.4 million out of its $25 million 2020 goal.

JoAnn Stock, the Senior Director of Development for Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley said the hospital is grateful for the Cafaro Foundation's generosity and support.