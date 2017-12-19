Cloudy, breezy & MILD Tuesday

Despite the cloudy forecast today, temperatures will continue rising ahead of the next cold front. Temperatures will be near 50 degrees this afternoon before falling behind the front to the upper 20s overnight. Breezy winds will also be common today with gusts near 25 mph.

Sunshine will make an appearance tomorrow and Thursday with partly sunny skies and temperatures will be colder until another surge of mild air returns Friday. Showers are likely by Friday afternoon and evening with more rain Saturday morning. Temperatures will fall Saturday afternoon and a wintry mix is possible Sunday.

Christmas Day will be quite cold with snow showers possible...