Parry in line to be Niles football coach

It appears the Niles School District has its next head football coach.

Pending any last minute developments, 21 Sports has learned the school board is expected to approve Jim Parry for the position at tonight’s board meeting.

Parry, a Niles graduate, was the former head coach at Mathews for seven years (2003-2009) where he had a record of 39-33.

He’s also been an assistant at several schools.

The Niles Board of Education meets tonight at 6:00 pm.