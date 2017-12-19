H.S. basketball (12/18/17) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. basketball (12/18/17)

Girls' H.S. Basketball

Warren JFK 70 Labrae 66

Struthers 59 Lakeview 50

Howland 51 Poland 42

Hubbard 21 Liberty 62

Lordstown 52 Badger 41

Columbiana 100 Toronto 27

Springfield 60 Mineral Ridge 47

Salem 32 West Branch 55

United 48 Wellsville 26

Leetonia 50 Lisbon 47

Jackson Milton 68 Lowellville 21

Kennedy Catholic 77 Commodore Perry 15

