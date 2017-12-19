Barrie scores twice, Avs hold off Penguins for 4-2 win

It appears the Niles School District has its next head football coach.More >>
Balint Mocsan scored 17 points, including three 3-pointers, and grabbed seven rebounds to help Idaho State beat Youngstown State 86-62 on Monday night.More >>
Jake DeBrusk set up second-period power-play goals by David Backes and Charlie McAvoy and added a goal of his own, Tuukka Rask stopped 16 shots to keep up his hot stretch, and the Boston Bruins beat the Columbus...More >>
Led by their young players, the Boston Bruins put up their highest scoring game of the season.More >>
Defenseman Tyson Barrie scored twice, Semyon Varlamov stopped 30 shots - even getting a little help from the posts along the way - and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 on Monday night.More >>
Sierra Calhoun scored 14 of her 20 points in the third quarter when Kelsey Mitchell had 12 of her 31 and No. 12 Ohio State took over en route to an 87-76 win over cross-state rival Cincinnati on Sunday.More >>
Joe Flacco threw a touchdown pass, ran for a score and beat Cleveland again as the Baltimore Ravens stayed on track for the AFC playoffs with a 27-10 win Sunday over the Browns, now two losses from becoming the...More >>
