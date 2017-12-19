Niles court closed Wednesday for roof repair issues

Repairs to the roof of the Niles City Safety Services Building are not going as planned.

According to a bailiff with the Niles Municipal Court, crews were working to replace the roof of the building, when they discovered the problems were worse than they thought.

The roof replacement has been scheduled for more than a year since problems began last August with water and mold in portions of City Hall.

Since then crews have been making repairs to portions of the roof, but recently discovered that a portion of the roof was worse than they believe.

Roofers are expected to have to rip out entire portions of metal and bracing, leaving the top floor of the building exposed to the sky.

That top floor houses the Municipal Court. Officials say court will now be canceled for Wednesday while crews work to replace the roof.

Those repairs are expected to be completed in one day.

Last year, problems began when water problems closed city hall for several days.

Water damage and mold from several consecutive days of heavy rains forced City Hall to close and sent employees home.

In April, an architect hired to review 14 city buildings, said the fire department's portion of the building is in the worst shape.

Firefighters raised concerns about the safety of the building, which also houses the police department and the municipal court.

When 21 News walked through the building earlier this year, the department had plastic tarps hanging over their workout area and above their beds within the living quarters.

