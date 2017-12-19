Demster resigns at United

The United Local football program is looking for a new head football coach after Michael Demster resigned after three years.

Demster was 10-20 overall, including 6-4 in 2017, after finishing 2-8 in 2015 and 2016.

"I want to coach again. Be it an assistant or head coach," Demster told 21 Sports. He cited personal reasons for stepping down. "I'm proud of what we did, but its the right time to step away."

Demster has been coaching 15 seasons as both an assistant and head coach. The district will post the opening internally for 10 days.