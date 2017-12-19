Demster resigns at United - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Demster resigns at United

Posted: Updated:
HANOVERTON, Ohio -

 The United Local football program is looking for a new head football coach after Michael Demster resigned after three years.

Demster was 10-20 overall, including 6-4 in 2017, after finishing 2-8 in 2015 and 2016.

"I want to coach again. Be it an assistant or head coach," Demster told 21 Sports. He cited personal reasons for stepping down. "I'm proud of what we did, but its the right time to step away."

Demster has been coaching 15 seasons as both an assistant and head coach.  The district will post the opening internally for 10 days.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms