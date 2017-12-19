Ohio official not joining legal fight over net neutrality - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio official not joining legal fight over net neutrality

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The office of Ohio's attorney general says the Republican has no plans to join any lawsuits challenging the rollback of "net neutrality" internet protections.

His counterparts in a dozen states have indicated they'll join litigation against the Federal Communications Commission's decision to essentially scrap the principle that all web traffic must be treated equally. But a spokesman tells The Columbus Dispatch no such move is planned by Attorney General Mike DeWine, who's also running for governor.

The Democrat seeking to succeed DeWine, former U.S. attorney Steve Dettelbach, says there are significant legal questions about how the FCC handled the issue.

The Republican running for attorney general, state Auditor Dave Yost, says "a mere political difference of opinion" doesn't merit a lawsuit if the law is followed.

