Ex-Republican state lawmaker to run for lieutenant governor

Report: Pistorius appeals recently lengthened 13-year prison sentence for killing girlfriend.More >>
Report: Pistorius appeals recently lengthened 13-year prison sentence for killing girlfriend.More >>
House Republicans have passed the sweeping tax cut plan, but now Democrats say they'll need to vote again. Democrats say three provisions in the $1.5 trillion tax bill violate Senate rules and will likely need removed. The bill was supposed to head to the Senate, but now the House will have to vote again once the bill is amended. It will be likely be reconsidered tomorrow. If it passes the Senate, the President is expected to sign it. It would be President Donald...More >>
House Republicans have passed the sweeping tax cut plan, but now Democrats say they'll need to vote again. Democrats say three provisions in the $1.5 trillion tax bill violate Senate rules and will likely need removed. The bill was supposed to head to the Senate, but now the House will have to vote again once the bill is amended. It will be likely be reconsidered tomorrow. If it passes the Senate, the President is expected to sign it. It would be President Donald...More >>
East Liverpool Police and the Columbiana County Drug Task Force conducted a raid at a meth lab in the city on Tuesday.More >>
East Liverpool Police and the Columbiana County Drug Task Force conducted a raid at a meth lab in the city on Tuesday.More >>
Republican candidate for Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and running mate and candidate for Lieutenant Governor John Husted hosted a "meet and greet" in the Mahoning Valley. The candidates spoke to supporters about their vision for Ohio's future and their primary focus of creating jobs. Attorney General DeWine says he also wants to get in front of the heroin and opioid epidemic with prevention and education. He says the issue of jobs and addiction are tied together because as h...More >>
Republican candidate for Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and running mate and candidate for Lieutenant Governor John Husted hosted a "meet and greet" in the Mahoning Valley. The candidates spoke to supporters about their vision for Ohio's future and their primary focus of creating jobs. Attorney General DeWine says he also wants to get in front of the heroin and opioid epidemic with prevention and education. He says the issue of jobs and addiction are tied together because as h...More >>
Warren police say a suspect is behind bars after several months long investigation.More >>
Warren police say a suspect is behind bars after several months long investigation.More >>
Ohio Gov. John Kasich wants to deliver the last of his annual State of the State speeches in a Columbus suburb near where he lives.More >>
Ohio Gov. John Kasich wants to deliver the last of his annual State of the State speeches in a Columbus suburb near where he lives.More >>
The pastor of a Pennsylvania congregation that avoids modern medicine has been cleared of a charge that he should have alerted authorities to possible child abuse when his 2-year-old granddaughter was dying of...More >>
The pastor of a Pennsylvania congregation that avoids modern medicine has been cleared of a charge that he should have alerted authorities to possible child abuse when his 2-year-old granddaughter was dying of pneumonia.More >>
Cleveland says it plans to hire a private firm to finish a backlog of unfinished investigations into citizen complaints against police.More >>
Cleveland says it plans to hire a private firm to finish a backlog of unfinished investigations into citizen complaints against police.More >>
Authorities in northern Ohio say a toddler died after a relative accidentally struck the child while moving a vehicle in the driveway of a home.More >>
Authorities in northern Ohio say a toddler died after a relative accidentally struck the child while moving a vehicle in the driveway of a home.More >>
Authorities say a dispute over candy spurred a woman to stab her roommate.More >>
Authorities say a woman stabbed her roommate during a dispute over candy, injuring victim's leg.More >>
An Ohio school district has announced that its high school will be closed Monday after a student died from what health officials say is a probable case of bacterial meningitis.More >>
An Ohio school district has announced that its high school will be closed Monday after a student died from what health officials say is a probable case of bacterial meningitis.More >>
A federal lawsuit says an Ohio county sheriff's office has withheld information and retaliated against a weekly newspaper after a deputy shot a news photographer setting up to take a photo of a traffic stop.More >>
A federal lawsuit says an Ohio county sheriff's office has withheld information and retaliated against a weekly newspaper after a deputy shot a news photographer setting up to take a photo of a traffic stop.More >>
Authorities say two people have been killed and three others seriously hurt in a multi-vehicle crash outside of Columbus.More >>
Authorities say two people have been killed and three others seriously hurt in a multi-vehicle crash outside of Columbus.More >>
The Philadelphia Zoo has thrown a birthday party for 37-year-old Coldilocks, the oldest polar bear in captivity in the United States.More >>
The Philadelphia Zoo has thrown a birthday party for 37-year-old Coldilocks, the oldest polar bear in captivity in the United States.More >>
Three men who unsuccessfully sued a former Pennsylvania university administrator over allegations he sexually abused them when they were students are appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
Three men who unsuccessfully sued a former Pennsylvania university administrator over allegations he sexually abused them when they were students are appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
A divided Ohio Supreme Court has rejected requests for the unredacted autopsy reports from the unsolved slayings of eight family members.More >>
A divided Ohio Supreme Court has rejected requests for the unredacted autopsy reports from the unsolved slayings of eight family members.More >>