Ex-Republican state lawmaker to run for lieutenant governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A second Republican is getting into the race for lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania.

Ex-state Rep. Gordon Denlinger of Lancaster County said Tuesday that he'll seek the party's nomination in next year's election.

The 54-year-old trained accountant served 12 years in the House. Already seeking the nomination is suburban Philadelphia real estate investor Jeffrey Bartos, who dropped his candidacy for U.S. Senate.

March 6 is the deadline for major party candidates to file paperwork for the May 15 primary election ballot.

Five Democrats have lined up to contest the re-election bid of the party's sitting lieutenant governor, Mike Stack.

Stack is a former Philadelphia state senator. He has little working relationship with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who stripped Stack of police protection after receiving complaints about Stack's treatment of state employees.

