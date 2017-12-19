Pastor cleared of charge in pneumonia death of grandchild - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Pastor cleared of charge in pneumonia death of grandchild

Posted: Updated:

READING, Pa. (AP) - The pastor of a Pennsylvania congregation that avoids modern medicine has been cleared of a charge that he should have alerted authorities to possible child abuse when his 2-year-old granddaughter was dying of pneumonia.

A judge on Monday dismissed the charge of failure to report suspected abuse against 72-year-old Rowland Foster in the 2016 death of Ella Grace Foster.

The Reading Eagle says Berks County Judge Theresa Johnson ruled in a pretrial hearing there wasn't sufficient evidence to support the allegation.

Foster is pastor of Faith Tabernacle Congregation, which instructs members to avoid doctors and pharmaceutical drugs. Under Pennsylvania law, pastors are required to report suspected child abuse.

A pathologist had previously testified that Foster's granddaughter would have almost certainly survived if she had been given antibiotics.

Messages left for Foster and his attorney weren't immediately returned Tuesday.

Information from: Reading Eagle, http://www.readingeagle.com/

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • GOP Tax Bill: Who benefits and what does it mean?

    GOP Tax Bill: Who benefits and what does it mean?

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 6:48 PM EST2017-12-19 23:48:49 GMT

    House Republicans have passed the sweeping tax cut plan, but now Democrats say they'll need to vote again. Democrats say three provisions in the $1.5 trillion tax bill violate Senate rules and will likely need removed.  The bill was supposed to head to the Senate, but now the House will have to vote again once the bill is amended.  It will be likely be reconsidered tomorrow. If it passes the Senate, the President is expected to sign it.  It would be President Donald...

    More >>

    House Republicans have passed the sweeping tax cut plan, but now Democrats say they'll need to vote again. Democrats say three provisions in the $1.5 trillion tax bill violate Senate rules and will likely need removed.  The bill was supposed to head to the Senate, but now the House will have to vote again once the bill is amended.  It will be likely be reconsidered tomorrow. If it passes the Senate, the President is expected to sign it.  It would be President Donald...

    More >>

  • East Liverpool Police: Suspect arrested, children living in meth lab

    East Liverpool Police: Suspect arrested, children living in meth lab

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 6:22 PM EST2017-12-19 23:22:59 GMT

    East Liverpool Police and the Columbiana County Drug Task Force conducted a raid at a meth lab in the city on Tuesday. 

    More >>

    East Liverpool Police and the Columbiana County Drug Task Force conducted a raid at a meth lab in the city on Tuesday. 

    More >>

  • Republican candidate for Governor DeWine/Husted hold meet and greet

    Republican candidate for Governor DeWine/Husted hold meet and greet

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 5:54 PM EST2017-12-19 22:54:14 GMT

    Republican candidate for Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and running mate and candidate for Lieutenant Governor John Husted hosted a "meet and greet" in the Mahoning Valley. The candidates spoke to supporters about their vision for Ohio's future and their primary focus of creating jobs. Attorney General DeWine says he also wants to get in front of the heroin and opioid epidemic with prevention and education. He says the issue of jobs and addiction are tied together because as h...

    More >>

    Republican candidate for Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and running mate and candidate for Lieutenant Governor John Husted hosted a "meet and greet" in the Mahoning Valley. The candidates spoke to supporters about their vision for Ohio's future and their primary focus of creating jobs. Attorney General DeWine says he also wants to get in front of the heroin and opioid epidemic with prevention and education. He says the issue of jobs and addiction are tied together because as h...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms