3-month-long investigation ends in Warren drug arrest

Warren police say a suspect is behind bars after several months long investigation.

The Warren Police Department Street Crimes Unit and the Tactical Entry Team executed a search warrant on Charles Street NE on Tuesday.

According to Police Chief Eric Merkel, during the search warrant, approximately 32 grams of crack cocaine, six grams of cocaine, nine Suboxone strips, and prescription pills were seized.

A loaded handgun, ammunition, two digital scales, packaging material, and approximately $2,700 were also found in the home.

Chief Merkel said that 55-year-old Gregory Horne was arrested.

Horne is currently in the Trumbull County Jail on charges of trafficking in cocaine and having weapons under disability.

Merkel said detectives will speak with prosecutors on Wednesday about filing charges.