Tuesday Night will be colder with lows in the upper 20s and feature a mostly cloudy sky with a spot of drizzle or a flurry overnight into early Wednesday Morning.

Wednesday will be calm, dry, but colder with highs in the upper 30s.

Winter officially begins Thursday at 11:28 AM.

Rain will be scattered Friday but is more likely overnight and into Saturday.

The Christmas day forecast is still a toss-up. At this point expect colder highs in the 20s with snow still a possibility.