East Liverpool Police: Suspect arrested, children living in meth lab

East Liverpool Police and the Columbiana County Drug Task Force conducted a raid at a meth lab in the city on Tuesday.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, agents raided a home on Riley Avenue.

Officials say they have reason to believe at least four children were living in the home, where there was evidence that suspects were manufacturing methamphetamines.

In addition to the meth-making tools, officials say they found other drugs as well as firearms.

Police say one person has been charged, however, others were living in the home.

East Liverpool police say Bruce Easterday was booked into jail and charged with illegally manufacturing drugs.

The property was condemned by the City Health Department due to the nature of the chemicals.

Officials say the search warrant was a result of several community tips on the department's "See Something Say Something" tipline.

Easterday is scheduled for a video arraignment in court on Wednesday

