Boardman family gives generous donation to high school stadium project

With their donation of $120,000, Bill and Karen Veri have brought Boardman high School one step closer to finishing the final phase of the stadium's renovations.

This isn't the first time the Veri's have donated. Back in 2016 they gave $150,000 towards the construction of the band shell.

Bill says this phase "is one last hurdle to get over and we are hoping that this donation [will] be enough to get things started, so possibly we could get ground broken and have the facility ready for the start of football season".

This final phase will cost $650,000 and will add a formal front facade, public restrooms, a ticket booth, concessions with an eating area, and locker rooms.

The Veri's are regulars at the stadium as their one of their son's graduated from the high school, and their other son, Anthony, is a sophomore and plays in the pep band.

Bill believes students will really enjoy the renovations.

"It's funny," says Bill, "when we leave the game...we see the kids hanging out in one area of the end zone where they're going to out the picnic tables and the eating area, it's the perfect spot and it gives the kids a place to go".

Along with donations, this project is heavily funded by booster programs. They are working to raise money through "locker legacies".

Individuals can leave their legacy on the lockers that will be built in this project by purchasing a locker plaque for $1500.

They hope to break ground on the project in the spring of 2018.