Market St. McDonald's permanently closed

By Derek Steyer, Assistant News Director/Anchor
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

McDonald's on Market Street in Youngstown has shut its doors. 

The fast food chain has signs up on windows saying sorry for the inconvenience, this location is permanently closed. 

Signage has been taken down and even inside the restaurant you can see where monitors were removed and other equipment was taken. 

21 News reached out to owner John Perdue for comment, but he did not return our calls or texts. 

