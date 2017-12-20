Colder Wednesday; Partly Sunny?

Today will be partly sunny with highs near 40 degrees. It'll be noticeable cooler from yesterday's high in the lower 50s.

Sunshine will return for tomorrow and it'll officially be winter at 11:28 am. Milder air will return Friday and rain will be likely in the afternoon and evening of Friday into Saturday. Falling temperatures will make for a cold end to Saturday and frigid air will be common next week.

Snow showers are possible Sunday and Christmas but everyone will be focused on the single digit LOWS next week.