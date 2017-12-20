Separate trials for Campbell couple accused of murdering woman, hiding body in freezer

A couple accused of murdering and hiding the body of a missing Campbell woman will now face separate trials.

A Mahoning County Judge ordered Tuesday that 31-year-old Arturo Novoa and 34-year-old Katrina Layton will be tried separately for the murder of 28-year-old Shannon Graves.

Novoa and Layton are accused of murdering Graves and putting her body in a freezer in a Campbell basement.

Members of Graves' family reported her as missing in June.

Novoa and Layton are both charged with aggravated murder, murder, tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, and abuse of a corpse.

Novoa and Layton were arrested in July on charges of abuse of a corpse after a Campbell couple discovered Graves' frozen remains wrapped in trash bags.

Kenneth Eshenbaugh, the man whose wife discovered the body, told police Novoa claimed in mid-July that he had no electricity at his home and as a favor was allowed to bring the freezer to the couple's basement.

They discovered the remains when the wife opened the locked freezer thinking she could find some ground meat to make spaghetti sauce.

Authorities have already revealed that Layton is the one who purchased the freezer in which Graves' body was found.

Both suspects remain in the Mahoning County jail.

The sister of Graves tells 21 News that she realizes many families who report someone missing never get answers and she feels the progression in her sister's case is the 'grace of God.'

The trials for both Layton and Novoa are currently scheduled to begin next year.