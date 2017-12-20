Niles man found competent to stand trial in child rape case - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Niles man found competent to stand trial in child rape case

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
WARREN, Ohio -

A Trumbull County Judge has ruled that a man who admitted to raping a five-year-old boy is fit to stand trial. 

26-year-old Joshua Worthy, of Niles, was indicted in September on one count of rape. 

An investigation began in July when a Niles woman told police that someone had molested her son. 

Trumbull County Children Services became involved in the investigation.

Detectives brought Worthy in for questioning where they say he admitted raping the boy.

If convicted, Worthy could face life in prison. He is scheduled to be back in court in February. 

