Rozum informs district her's not returning in 2018

Veteran football coach Ed Rozum has informed Campbell Superintendent Matt Bowen he will not return in 2018.More >>
High school basketball scores from Tuesday, December 19, 2017.More >>
Kam Williams and Keita Bates-Diop each scored 17 points as Ohio State won its fifth straight game with a 94-65 win over The Citadel on Tuesday night.More >>
Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell and Ben Roethlisberger are among a Pro Bowl high of eight Pittsburgh Steelers to make the all-star game.More >>
Carl Pelini, who’s been the defensive coordinator at Youngstown State for three seasons, is leaving to take a similar role at Bowling Green.More >>
The United Local football program is looking for a new head football coach after Michael Demster resigned after three years.More >>
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says star receiver Antonio Brown will miss Pittsburgh's Christmas Day visit to Houston with a contusion on his left calf.More >>
It appears the Niles School District has its next head football coach.More >>
