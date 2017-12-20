Police: Suspect using stolen credit cards to buy phones, PlayStation

Poland Township police are asking the community for help to find a suspect in a credit card theft.

According to police, the suspect, who has since been captured on surveillance video, has been using stolen credit cards to buy cell phones, gas, tobacco products, and even a PlayStation.

Officials say the credit card was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in Poland sometime before December 13th.

The suspect reportedly used the credit card in Struthers, Youngstown, and Austintown.

Police say the suspect was seen driving away from the store in a white car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Poland Township Police Department at (330)-757-8033.

Officials say a cash reward is being offered for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person or persons responsible.