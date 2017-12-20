Trumbull County veterans donate toys and food to families in nee - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Trumbull County veterans donate toys and food to families in need

Posted: Updated:
By Lindsay McCoy, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor
WARREN, Ohio -

Two veterans groups in Trumbull County gathered donations to make it a Merry Christmas for families in need.

Bags of groceries, toys for Christmas and gift cards to buy coats were handed out to 42 veterans and their families today at the Veteran Service Commission building in downtown Warren Tuesday afternoon.

This is the 4th year for the program.

Many say they give back, because they know what it was like to fall on tough times after returning home from war.

"Back in my time there was no help to give veterans families, it's just something we feel we should do to help," Kenneth David said, with Trumbull County Chapter 11 of the Disabled American Veterans.

Members of the Military Order of the Purple Hearts and the 11th Chapter of Disabled American Veterans put together the items and monetary donations totaling almost $7,000.

